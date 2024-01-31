Brian Wilson's wife, Melinda Wilson passed away at 77

Melinda Wilson, 'savior' of musician-husband Brian Wilson's mental illness, dies

By Tanvi Gupta 12:04 pm Jan 31, 202412:04 pm

What's the story Melinda Wilson, wife of the Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson, died on Tuesday (local time). She was 77. Brian shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, expressing, "[Melinda] was more than my wife. She was my savior." Notably, she played a crucial role in helping Brian overcome mental health issues and reviving his career. The cause of her death remains unknown. May she rest in peace.

Next Article

Statement

'One of the strongest women': Family's statement on passing

Sharing the news, Brian stated, "[She] gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart." Together, Wilson and Brian adopted five children: Daria Rose, Delanie Rose, Dylan, Dash, and Dakota Rose. Their children joined the statement, describing Wilson as "one of the strongest women you could come by." Celebrities like Graham Nash, Alec Baldwin, and Stephen Bishop shared their condolences.

Background

Wilson's background and meeting with Brian

Born in Pueblo, Colorado in 1946, Wilson grew up in Whittier, California. She worked as a model before becoming a salesperson at an LA Cadillac dealership where she encountered Brian. In a 2015 interview, Wilson reminisced about selling Brian a car in "like three seconds." They dated intermittently from 1986 to 1989, ending Brian's "long span of loneliness" following his divorce from singer Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford in 1979. Wilson and Brian eventually married in 1995.

Challenges

Wilson's role in taking out Brian from psychological ruin

Wilson was instrumental in helping Brian break free from the controversial treatment by psychologist Eugene Landy. It all started when Wilson's overconsumption of food, cigarettes, alcohol, and other drugs strained his marriage to Marilyn, which ultimately led to his divorce. At this strained time, Landy entered Brian's life. In 1982, he took total control over Wilson's affairs to treat him but misdiagnosed and overmedicated him. This was exposed by Wilson, who reported Landy for ethical breaches.

Biography

'Love & Mercy': Biographical drama that depicted Brian-Melinda's journey

In a 1998 interview, Brian stated, "I regained my life when the Dr. Landy program was terminated. She [Melinda] helped me get back into the swing of things. I started dealing with society and becoming a part of it again." Brian's journey from the frontman of the Beach Boys to Melinda helping him recover from mental illness was showcased in the 2014 biography Love & Mercy. In this biopic, Elizabeth Banks portrayed Wilson.

Details

As a manager, Wilson's impact on Brian's career

Throughout their relationship, Wilson played a pivotal role in reviving Brian's career and reputation as his manager. After a hiatus in 1988, Wilson released 12 albums between 1995-2021, including the highly praised Brian Wilson Presents Smile. Among these releases, Wilson produced three of her husband's works: Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (2021), Pet Sounds Live at Royce Hall (2006), and Brian Wilson Presents Smile (2005).