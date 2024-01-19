Are HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung dating? Agencies respond to rumors

HyunA and former BEAST/Highlight member Yong Jun-hyung recently sparked dating rumors after posting identical photos of them holding hands on their respective Instagram accounts. HyunA added fuel to the fire by commenting, "Please look kindly on us," and supporting a fan's comment that read, "I'll support your love. Please love prettily." Now, both artists' agencies, AT AREA and BLACK MADE, have issued brief statements regarding the same.

HyunA's agency, AT AREA, stated, "We are not involved with our artist's personal life." Whereas, Yong's agency, BLACK MADE, said, "Because it's a personal matter, it's difficult for us to confirm." Interestingly, the two artists were once labelmates at CUBE Entertainment. HyunA is known for her successful solo career and her work with girl group 4Minute. Yong is a multi-talented artist who gained fame as a member of the boy band Highlight (formerly known as Beast), formed in 2009.

