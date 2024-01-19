Here's how to re-watch Shah Rukh Khan movies in theaters

By Isha Sharma 09:57 am Jan 19, 202409:57 am

Shah Rukh Khan's three classics will be screened in selected cities

What's better than revisiting your favorite films onscreen years after their release? Recently, Yash Raj Films became the bearer of good news by annoucuning its Nostalgia Film Festival, which will allow fans to be re-enchanted by the magic of three Shah Rukh Khan films: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Chak De! India. The festival kickstarts on Friday at select PVR and INOX cinema chains and will conclude on Monday.

Festival will take viewers down the memory lane

While announcing the festival, SRK's longstanding partner YRF wrote on social media, "Take a trip down memory lane with Nostalgia Film Festival! Book your tickets for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai and Chak De India at @_PVRCinemas @INOXMovies from 19th-22nd Jan! Tickets at Rs. 112/." Interestigly, this festival comes at a time when SRK has just had one of his most smashing years professionally due to the success of Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

Check out the post, screening details here

Nostalgia Film Festival locations; other SRK films in theaters

As explained by YRF in its post, the three films will only be screened in select PVR and INOX theaters across Mumbai, Chandigarh, Raipur, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Surat, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Kochi, etc. Interestingly, at present, SRK's Dunki is already in theaters, so is DDLJ at Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir. Now, between January 19-January 22, not one but at least four SRK fims will be running in theaters concurrently. What a time to be an SRK fan!

A glimpse into the three iconic films

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995)—which cemented SRK as the quintessential romantic hero of Bollywood—was directed by Aditya Chopa and co-starred Kajol and Amrish Puri. The musical romance Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), featuring Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, is a tale of friendship and love masterfully crafted by Yash Chopra. The sports drama Chak De! India (2007)—hailed as one of SRK's most passionate projects—deals with the Indian National Hockey Team (female).

Khan's upcoming films

Up next, Khan is set to appear in Sujoy Ghosh's tentatively titled King, where he is reported to be seen in an extended cameo. His daughter Suhana Khan (The Archies), will make her theatrical debut with King. Additionally, SRK has YRF's spy thriller film Tiger Vs Pathaan lined up. He'd previously announced that his next project will begin in the summer of 2024.

Take a look at SRK's collaborations with YRF

YRF has contributed massively to SRK's career over the years and has given him some of his biggest films. Apart from DDLJ, Chak De! India, and Dil To Pagal Hai, SRK has collaborated with YRF on films such as Darr, Fan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and more recently, Pathaan and Tiger 3 (cameo appearance).