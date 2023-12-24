Box office: Prabhas-led 'Salaar' witnesses major drop on day 2

By Tanvi Gupta 12:57 pm Dec 24, 202312:57 pm

'Salaar' box office collections on day 2

Prabhas has successfully redeemed himself with Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire after disappointing fans in Adipurush earlier this year. Released on Friday, Salaar has outshined Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki—a film that had equally generated significant buzz. The film amassed Rs. 90.7cr on its opening day, establishing its box office dominance. However, the plot now thickens as the Prashanth Neel-directed film witnessed a dip of nearly 38% on the second day.

'Salaar' collected Rs. 56.35cr on day 2

Per Sacnilk, Salaar collected Rs. 56.35cr on Saturday, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs. 147.05cr. The film﻿ had an overall Telugu occupancy rate of 75.64%. Despite the 37.87% decline compared to opening-day earnings, the film is anticipated to surpass Rs. 250cr worldwide on its third day. Salaar co-stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in crucial roles. Separately, Neel recently clarified Salaar isn't a remake of his debut film Ugramm but might have some similar shades, given his direction style.

'Salaar's record-breaking opening surpassed other Indian films

Salaar achieved the largest opening for an Indian film this year, outshining SRK's Jawan and Pathaan, Vijay's Leo, and Rajinikanth's Jailer. The movie's worldwide debut of Rs. 179cr was notably higher than Prabhas's previous flop, Adipurush, which earned Rs. 140cr globally on its opening day. Pathaan collected Rs. 57cr on its first day in India, while Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal reported openings of Rs. 75cr and Rs. 63cr, respectively.

'Salaar' tells riveting tale of friendship, betrayal

Salaar intricately weaves the journey of once steadfast friends turned foes, Deva and Vardha, brought to life by Prabhas and Sukumaran, respectively. The ensemble cast also includes actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Bobby Simha, and Sriya Reddy. The musical score by Ravi Basrur adds depth and emotion to the film. Despite facing a box office clash with Dunki, Salaar emerged victorious—thanks to its storyline and performances.

Quick look at Prabhas's upcoming projects

After the blockbuster Baahubali series and average-grosser Saaho, Prabhas appeared in high-profile flops such as Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. Now, following the much-anticipated Salaar, the actor will star in Kalki 2898 AD, reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made. He will also appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and reprise his role as Salaar in the sequel, Salaar: Part 2—Shouryanga Parvam, which is already in development.