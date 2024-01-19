Box office collection: 'Dunki' is slow as a snail

Shah Rukh Khan is a bonafide superstar of Bollywood and his stardom has been at its peak with three back-to-back superhits. His latest dramedy Dunki has been raking in quite well and is marching toward the Rs. 500 crore mark globally. In its fourth week, the movie has been quite slow at the box office at the domestic level.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial earned Rs. 25 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 225.67 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews from critics and viewers leading to a lukewarm response at the box office. The cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover, among others.

