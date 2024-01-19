Box office collection: 'Merry Christmas' eyes a lucrative weekend ahead

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Merry Christmas' eyes a lucrative weekend ahead

By Aikantik Bag 09:34 am Jan 19, 202409:34 am

'Merry Christmas' box office collection

Sriram Raghavan is a true master of his craft and he has proved it again with the recently released neo-noir thriller Merry Christmas. The movie raked in well over the weekend and struggled for momentum on weekdays. The film needs a commercial boost to sustain at the box office and makers will eye to shift gears in the upcoming weekend.

2/3

Inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Katrina Kaif-headlined film earned Rs. 1.05 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 14.87 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers too. The cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Vinay Pathak, Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Luke Kenny, and Ashwini Kalsekar, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani.

3/3

Twitter Post