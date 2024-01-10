Box office collection: 'Salaar' is calm and composed on weekdays

Box office collection: 'Salaar' is calm and composed on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 09:42 am Jan 10, 2024

'Salaar' box office collection

Rebel Star Prabhas is a force of nature in Telugu films. The actor's superstardom has grown by folds with every film and now with Salaar's box office success, fans are delighted with their favorite star's comeback. The recently released actioner has been decent on weekdays and has reportedly surpassed the Rs. 700 crore mark at the global box office.

Inching closer to the Rs. 400 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prashanth Neel directorial earned Rs. 2.15 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 397.8 crore in India. The film received favorable reviews from critics and viewers. The makers will now work on the second part of the actioner. The cast includes Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others.

