Telugu actor Varun Tej first starred in Hands Up! as a child artist and then made his debut as a leading actor in the 2014 drama film Mukunda. Over the years, he has experimented with his roles and starred in films belonging to varying genres, thus building repute as a bankable artist. On his 34th birthday, let's look back at his best roles.

Brahmotsavam director Srikanth Addala's Mukunda featured Tej in the eponymous role and also starred Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist, Gopika. A story about passionate love and friendship, Mukunda earned acclaim for its performances and soundtrack (composed by Mickey J Meyer). Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Nassar, and Raghu Babu also featured in the movie. Stream it on ZEE5 or Disney+ Hotstar.

Recipient of the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu at the 63rd National Film Awards, Kanche was directed by Krish Jagarlamudi (Gabbar is Back). The romantic war drama was headlined by Tej, Nikitin Dheer, Pragya Jaiswal, and Srinivas Avasarala. "He is a tough task master and gets what he wants by hook or crook," said Tej about working with Jagarlamudi.

Fidaa—best remembered for the sparks and the chemistry between Tej and Sai Pallavi—was named amongst the 25 Greatest Telugu Films of the Decade by Film Companion. The film is about Bhanu and Varun, who fall in love quickly after they meet at a wedding, but distance and misunderstandings soon creep up between them. You can stream the Sekhar Kammula directorial on Netflix.

Venky Atluri's Tholi Prema—which was remade into Bengali as Fidaa—is another film that stands tall in Tej's oeuvre. "A love story that weathers time and emotions. Aditya sees Varsha and it is love at first sight for him. What transpires over the next 7 years is what makes their love stronger," reads the film's IMDb description. It's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5.