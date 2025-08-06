By the numbers: Jannik Sinner's stellar US Open record

After winning two of the three Grand Slams this year, Jannik Sinner now sets his sights on the prestigious US Open , starting August 24. The men's singles world number one is set to feature in the Cincinnati Open, which serves as a lead-up to the hard-court Slam. Notably, Sinner will enter the US Open as the defending champion. Here are his stellar numbers.

Stats Sinner's only US Open title Sinner first featured at the US Open in 2019 where he suffered a first-round exit. The following edition saw a similar result. The Italian star reached the fourth round in 2021 and 2023, as well as the quarter-final in 2022. Sinner finally laid his hands on the coveted US Open trophy in 2024. It was his second Grand Slam title.

Title Two hard-court major titles in 2024 Sinner won the 2024 US Open men's singles title after beating Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in the final. The top seed dropped only two sets in the entire event. Notably, Sinner became the youngest man to win both hard-court singles Grand Slam titles in the same year. He started the year by winning the Australian Open.

Information Win-loss record at US Open As of now, Sinner has a 17-5 win-loss record at the US Open. The impending edition could see the Italian complete 20 singles match-wins at each of the four Grand Slams.