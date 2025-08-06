Indians with best bowling strike rate in away Test series
What's the story
The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between hosts England and India was shared by the two teams. It all went down to the final day as India claimed a six-run win in the Oval Test. Mohammed Siraj, who sealed India's win with a searing yorker, finished as the highest wicket-taker. Notably, Siraj now has the best bowling strike rate for India in an away Test series.
#1
Mohammed Siraj: 48.3 vs England, 2025
Siraj topped the wicket tally of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He featured in all five Tests and bowled a staggering 185.3 overs. He took 23 wickets at an average of 32.43 (2 fifers). Siraj had a bowling strike rate of 48.3, now the best for a Team India bowler in an away Test series, as per ESPNcricinfo.
#2
Jasprit Bumrah: 48.7 vs England, 2021/22
As per Cricbuzz, Siraj now has the joint-most wickets for India in a Test series in England, with Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah accounted for 23 wickets on the 2021-22 England tour. In five Tests, he had a stunning average and economy rate of 22.47 and 2.76 respectively. While the series was drawn, Bumrah's bowling strike rate read 48.7.
#3
Erapalli Prasanna: 49.4 vs New Zealand, 1967/68
Erapalli Prasanna, the legendary spinner, played a crucial role in India's first-ever Test series win overseas. India beat hosts New Zealand 3-1 in the four-match series under Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. Notably, Prasanna was the highest wicket-taker of the series. He took 24 wickets at an incredible average of 18.79. The former off-spinner's bowling strike rate in the series was 49.4.
Information
Kapil Dev follows Prasanna
It is worth noting that no other Indian has recorded a sub-50 bowling strike rate in an away Test series. Kapil Dev follows Prasanna on this list, having registered a bowling strike rate of 51.3 against Pakistan in the 1982/83 series.