Indians with best bowling strike rate in away Test series

The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between hosts England and India was shared by the two teams. It all went down to the final day as India claimed a six-run win in the Oval Test. Mohammed Siraj , who sealed India's win with a searing yorker, finished as the highest wicket-taker. Notably, Siraj now has the best bowling strike rate for India in an away Test series.

#1 Mohammed Siraj: 48.3 vs England, 2025 Siraj topped the wicket tally of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He featured in all five Tests and bowled a staggering 185.3 overs. He took 23 wickets at an average of 32.43 (2 fifers). Siraj had a bowling strike rate of 48.3, now the best for a Team India bowler in an away Test series, as per ESPNcricinfo.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah: 48.7 vs England, 2021/22 As per Cricbuzz, Siraj now has the joint-most wickets for India in a Test series in England, with Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah accounted for 23 wickets on the 2021-22 England tour. In five Tests, he had a stunning average and economy rate of 22.47 and 2.76 respectively. While the series was drawn, Bumrah's bowling strike rate read 48.7.

#3 Erapalli Prasanna: 49.4 vs New Zealand, 1967/68 Erapalli Prasanna, the legendary spinner, played a crucial role in India's first-ever Test series win overseas. India beat hosts New Zealand 3-1 in the four-match series under Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. Notably, Prasanna was the highest wicket-taker of the series. He took 24 wickets at an incredible average of 18.79. The former off-spinner's bowling strike rate in the series was 49.4.