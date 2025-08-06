Jaish seeks funds to rebuild headquarters after Op Sindoor destruction 

The terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is reportedly seeking donations to rebuild its headquarters in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, that was destroyed by India's airstrikes during Operation Sindoor in May. The group is now looking to raise funds for the reconstruction of Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, its main hub since 2015. It has launched a discreet fundraising campaign on social media, asking people to join hands for the success of their efforts.

Airstrike details Operation Sindoor involved 24 precision missiles fired at 9 locations Operation Sindoor involved 24 precision missiles fired at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur. The airstrikes were a retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists in April. According to Indian government sources, over 70 terrorists were killed and more than 60 wounded in these strikes. The operation caused extensive damage to JeM's headquarters, as confirmed by Maxar satellite images.

Casualty claims Azhar claimed family members killed in airstrikes After the airstrikes, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar claimed that 10 members of his family and four aides were killed. He named his elder sister, her husband, a nephew and his wife, a niece, and five children from the extended family as victims. Azhar is wanted in India for several attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes, and was declared an international terrorist by the UN Security Council.