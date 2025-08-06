Odisha college student self-immolates over blackmail by boyfriend
What's the story
A 20-year-old college student in Odisha's Kendrapara district died by suicide on Wednesday morning. The incident took place in Kathiapada village under the Pattamundai (Rural) police station area. The father of the deceased alleged that she was being blackmailed by her boyfriend, which drove her to self-immolation. He said she doused herself with an inflammable liquid and set herself ablaze at their home when she was alone.
Inaction alleged
Victim complained about harassment to police
The victim's father said she had complained to the police about her boyfriend's harassment six months ago, but no action was taken. He alleged that the police advised his daughter to block her boyfriend's number if she was being harassed. Kendrapara Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kataria visited the spot and confirmed that an investigation is underway into the matter.
Rising concern
3rd such case in Odisha
This incident is the second case of self-immolation since July 12 and the third case of a woman dying due to burn injuries. Last month, another college student set herself on fire after her harassment complaints against a professor went unheard. In the third case, three unidentified youths set a 15-year-old girl on fire and tried to kill her while she was on her way to a friend's house. A villager rescued her, but she died later of burn injuries.