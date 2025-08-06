Odisha college student self-immolates over blackmail by boyfriend

The victim's father said she had complained to the police about her boyfriend's harassment six months ago, but no action was taken. He alleged that the police advised his daughter to block her boyfriend's number if she was being harassed. Kendrapara Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kataria visited the spot and confirmed that an investigation is underway into the matter.

Rising concern

3rd such case in Odisha

This incident is the second case of self-immolation since July 12 and the third case of a woman dying due to burn injuries. Last month, another college student set herself on fire after her harassment complaints against a professor went unheard. In the third case, three unidentified youths set a 15-year-old girl on fire and tried to kill her while she was on her way to a friend's house. A villager rescued her, but she died later of burn injuries.