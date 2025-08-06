Modi to visit China for SCO summit, first since 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit from August 31 to September 1. This would be his first visit to the country since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which had severely strained India-China ties. PM Modi will visit Japan on August 30 before attending the SCO summit. During his visit, he will participate in the annual India-Japan Summit alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, sources told India Today.

Journey Two leaders last met in Kazan The two leaders last met in Kazan, Russia, at the BRICS Summit in October 2024. Following the key meeting, India and China announced plans to remove soldiers from Depsang and Demchok, the two flashpoints in Ladakh where their forces have clashed since 2020. Earlier in July, on his first visit to China since 2020, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Xi and apprised him of the "recent development" in bilateral ties.

Modi 'Anti-American policies of BRICS' PM Modi's visit also comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has targeted BRICS members for purchasing Russian oil and for allegedly challenging the dollar's hegemony. In recent weeks, Trump has threatened members of the bloc that includes India, Russia, and China with 10% tariffs on goods imported to the US. "Any country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS" will face those duties with no exceptions," Trump said last month.