You can now book Vande Bharat tickets 15-mins before departure

The Indian Railways has introduced a new feature that allows passengers to book tickets for Vande Bharat Express trains up to 15 minutes before departure. The facility is currently available on eight trains under the Southern Railway zone, covering routes in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. This initiative aims to make travel easier for passengers with sudden or unplanned journeys.

Booking details Southern Railway confirms routes The Southern Railway zone has confirmed the feature's availability. These include routes like Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central, Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil, and Madurai-Bengaluru Cantt among others. Passengers can now book tickets to en route stations up to 15 minutes before departure from their respective boarding stations.

Booking process How to book last-minute tickets? To avail this facility, passengers need to log on to the official website of IRCTC or use the IRCTC Rail Connect app. They should enter their travel details like departure and arrival stations, date, and train type. After checking seat availability and choosing their boarding station and class, passengers can make payment for their tickets.