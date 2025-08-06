28 Kerala tourists missing after Uttarkhand flash floods; rescue on

A group of 28 tourists from Kerala has gone missing in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand after a cloudburst triggered devastating flash floods. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the ecologically fragile Dharali area. "They said they were leaving from Uttarkashi to Gangotri at around 8.30 am that day. The landslides occurred along that route. We have been unable to contact them since they left," a relative said, having last contacted them a day ago.

Among the 28 missing tourists, 20 are said to be from Kerala but settled in Maharashtra. The remaining eight hail from different districts of Kerala.

Communication breakdown Travel agency in dark about group's whereabouts The Haridwar-based travel agency that organized the 10-day Uttarakhand tour for the group is also in the dark about their whereabouts. The relative speculated that "their phones may have run out of battery by now" due to a lack of mobile network in the region. She said, "There is no mobile network in that region currently."

Disaster impact Dharali village buried under mudslide The cloudburst caused a massive mudslide that buried nearly half of Dharali under slush, debris, and water. The village is an important stop on the way to Gangotri, where the Ganga River originates. It also has several hotels and homestays for tourists. At least four people have been confirmed dead due to this disaster in Dharali.