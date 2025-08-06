Fevicol-maker might announce first bonus share issue in 15 years

Pidilite Industries, the maker of Fevicol, is all set to hold a board meeting today. The main agenda of this meeting is to consider a proposal for the firm's first bonus share issue in 15 years. Along with this, the board will also discuss a special interim dividend for FY26. The decision on both matters will be announced after the meeting concludes.

Meeting agenda Board to discuss unaudited financial results for Q1 FY26 The board meeting will also discuss the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company had earlier informed about these plans in an exchange filing. It noted that the bonus share issue is subject to shareholder approval if approved by the board, while the interim dividend is not typically subject to such approval.

Previous issuance Last bonus share issue in March 2010 If approved, this would be the first bonus share issue by Pidilite Industries since its last 1:1 bonus stock issue in March 2010. The company has also announced that the trading window for securities will remain closed till August 8, as per SEBI regulations. Further details on the bonus ratio, record date or dividend quantum will be revealed after today's meeting outcome.