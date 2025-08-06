News Corp has published 3 of Trump's works

AI is stealing content from Trump's books: News Corp

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:20 pm Aug 06, 202504:20 pm

What's the story

News Corp, owned by Rupert Murdoch, has warned US President Donald Trump that AI could impact future sales of his books, including The Art of the Deal. In its Q4 earnings report, the firm said, "The AI age must cherish value of intellectual property if we are collectively to realize our potential." It added that even Trump isn't immune to this problem. His books are being consumed by AI tools that cannibalize his concepts, and thus undermine their future sales.