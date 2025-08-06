AI is stealing content from Trump's books: News Corp
What's the story
News Corp, owned by Rupert Murdoch, has warned US President Donald Trump that AI could impact future sales of his books, including The Art of the Deal. In its Q4 earnings report, the firm said, "The AI age must cherish value of intellectual property if we are collectively to realize our potential." It added that even Trump isn't immune to this problem. His books are being consumed by AI tools that cannibalize his concepts, and thus undermine their future sales.
Companies
A look at News Corp's portfolio
News Corp owns several major global media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, Times (UK), The Australian and New York Post. It also owns HarperCollins, a book publisher that has published three of Trump's works.
AI negotiations
News Corp in advanced negotiations with several AI companies
News Corp's CEO Robert Thomson revealed in the earnings call that the company is in "advanced negotiations with several AI companies." He said these firms are beginning to understand the importance of purchasing intellectual property as much as acquiring semiconductors or securing stable energy sources. Thomson stressed their preference for negotiation over litigation but also emphasized their commitment to protecting property rights.
Legal dispute
Trump has sued The Wall Street Journal
The warning from News Corp comes at a time when the company and the White House are at odds. Trump has sued WSJ after it published a report, claiming he had once sent Jeffrey Epstein an intimate birthday message featuring a sexually suggestive drawing of a woman. The newspaper has requested a judge to dismiss the case.