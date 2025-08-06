SBI wants to hire 5,583 Junior Associates: Apply now

Strategy

Recruitment drive part of SBI's strategy

Challa Srinivasalu Setty, Managing Director of SBI, emphasized that this recruitment drive is key to the bank's strategy of strengthening its human resource capabilities. He said the bank plans to implement structured skill development programs in line with changing functional and technological needs. This comes after SBI's recent hiring of 505 Probationary Officers and 13,455 Junior Associates to enhance its service delivery across India.