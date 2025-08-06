SBI wants to hire 5,583 Junior Associates: Apply now
What's the story
The State Bank of India (SBI), the largest public sector bank in the country, has announced a recruitment drive for 5,583 Junior Associates. The positions are available in customer service and support across India. The application process started today, and will continue till August 26, 2025, giving interested candidates ample time to apply for these roles.
Strategy
Recruitment drive part of SBI's strategy
Challa Srinivasalu Setty, Managing Director of SBI, emphasized that this recruitment drive is key to the bank's strategy of strengthening its human resource capabilities. He said the bank plans to implement structured skill development programs in line with changing functional and technological needs. This comes after SBI's recent hiring of 505 Probationary Officers and 13,455 Junior Associates to enhance its service delivery across India.
Stats
Over 2.36L employees in India
SBI has a huge workforce of over 2.36 lakh employees across its 22,500 branches in India. The bank also has a network of 63,580 ATMs/ADWMs and 82,900 Business Correspondent (BC) outlets. This recruitment drive will provide candidates with an opportunity to kick-start their careers in a dynamic and growth-oriented organization within SBI's extensive branch and office network.