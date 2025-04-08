What's the story

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) entered the milestone of its 10th year of implementation on Tuesday.

Since its launch on April 8, 2015, the scheme has provided over ₹33 lakh crore in collateral-free loans to over 52 crore beneficiaries in India.

According to the Ministry of Finance and the Press Information Bureau (PIB), PMMY has been instrumental in promoting grassroots entrepreneurship, especially among women and marginalized communities.