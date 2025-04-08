What's the story

The Supreme Court has quashed a portion of a Calcutta High Court order directing the CBI to probe officials who created supernumerary posts for 6,861 teachers and non-teaching staff.

These posts were allegedly created to accommodate people who got jobs through fraudulent means.

The verdict comes as a relief for the Mamata Banerjee government, as the court had dismissed the appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff last week, stating the selection processes were "vitiated by manipulation and fraud."