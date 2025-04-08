SC rules against CBI probe into Bengal's extra teacher posts
What's the story
The Supreme Court has quashed a portion of a Calcutta High Court order directing the CBI to probe officials who created supernumerary posts for 6,861 teachers and non-teaching staff.
These posts were allegedly created to accommodate people who got jobs through fraudulent means.
The verdict comes as a relief for the Mamata Banerjee government, as the court had dismissed the appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff last week, stating the selection processes were "vitiated by manipulation and fraud."
Court's view
SC says HC not justified in referring case to CBI
Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna said, "Having regard to the aforesaid discussion, we are of the view that the Calcutta High Court was not justified in referring the issue of creation of supernumerary posts to CBI pursuant to cabinet decision."
"We clarify that our observations in this order are limited to the extent of direction to investigate the creation of supernumerary posts and not in any way reflect upon the investigation and chargesheets filed by CBI in other aspects," he said.
Clarification
SC clarifies its observations are limited to HC's order
The controversy arose from a 2016 state-level selection test, where more appointment letters were issued than vacancies, resulting in allegations of illegal recruitment.
After the scandal, the Calcutta HC had asked the CBI to conduct "custodial interrogation of those officials involved in the decision, if necessary."
It was shocking that a cabinet-level decision was taken to protect employment obtained fraudulently, it said.
HC's directive
6,861 supernumerary posts were announced
However, counsel for the state, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, argued these supernumerary positions were created to shield those who have been deprived of a fair selection process.
The decision to create supernumerary positions for both teaching and non-teaching staff was made in May 2022.
A state government notice announcing the decision read, "In exercise of the power conferred under section 19 of the West Bengal School Service Commission Act, 1997, the Governor has been pleased to create 6,861 supernumerary posts."