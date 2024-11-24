Summarize Simplifying... In short The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has questioned the Congress party's inability to halt the BJP's progress in Maharashtra and Haryana, despite TMC's success in doing so in Bengal and Jharkhand.

TMC slams Congress for not stopping BJP in Maharashtra

'We stopped BJP, why couldn't you?': TMC's poser to Congress

05:14 pm Nov 24, 2024

What's the story The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has slammed the Indian National Congress (INC) for failing to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) march in Maharashtra. The BJP was the single-largest party in the ruling Mahayuti alliance, winning over 131 seats, whereas the INC managed to win only 16 of the 101 seats it contested. "Mamata Banerjee has blocked the BJP in every election... But in Maharashtra, they (Congress) could not stop the BJP," TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

Political dynamics

TMC's success in West Bengal and criticism of Congress

The TMC is a part of the INDIA bloc nationally but is not in a seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress in Maharashtra. In the state bypolls, the party retained five seats and snatched Madarihat from the BJP. "The Congress should analyze themselves. If it can happen in Bengal and Jharkhand, why did the Congress fail to stop the BJP in Haryana and Maharashtra?...Whenever the responsibility has fallen on Congress, it has been unable to stop the BJP," Ghosh added.

Party assessment

TMC leader suggests introspection for Congress

TMC leader Jayprakash Majumdar also expressed similar concerns, stating, "The Congress needs to look into its organization and policy more deeply, more meaningfully. The TMC and Banerjee are at the forefront of defeating the BJP." CM Banerjee has convened a National Executive Committee meeting for Monday evening at her residence. Sources told News 18 that the meeting will focus on the party's parliamentary strategy, strategy for the West Bengal Assembly session, and preparations for the 2026 state elections.

Election strategy

Factors contributing to BJP's success in Maharashtra

The BJP's win in Maharashtra can be credited to a number of factors, from targeted initiatives to effective messaging. The Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which promised monthly transfers of ₹1,500 to eligible women, gave a major boost to women's voter turnout. Top party leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on unity and countered opposition narratives. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also played a key role by organizing grassroots campaigns and mobilizing voters through initiatives like 'Sajag Raho.'