Summarize Simplifying... In short In a heated political exchange, Shah challenged Uddhav to make Rahul praise Savarkar and Bal Thackeray, while also criticizing Congress' resolution to restore Article 370 in J&K.

Shah further mocked Sonia Gandhi's unsuccessful attempts to establish her son in politics, predicting another failure in the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

He also accused Congress of hindering Ram temple construction at Ayodhya, crediting its completion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and vowed to amend the Waqf Act despite opposition.

Amit Shah's challenge to Uddhav Thackeray ahead of Maharashtra polls

Shah dares Uddhav to make Rahul praise Savarkar, Bal Thackeray

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:33 pm Nov 15, 202405:33 pm

What's the story Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to make Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speak positively about Veer Savarkar and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. "Uddhav ji, if you have the courage, get Rahul Baba to speak two good words about Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb," Shah said while addressing a rally in Hingoli, Maharashtra. The state goes for Assembly elections on November 20.

Political critique

Shah criticizes Congress's stance on Article 370

Further, Shah slammed the Congress party's resolution to restore Article 370 in J&K. He claimed, "Rahul Baba, listen carefully, not only you but even your fourth generation cannot bring back Article 370." Recalling the recent Haryana Assembly elections, Shah said that despite Gandhi's confidence of Congress winning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won.

Political jibe

Shah mocks Sonia's efforts to establish Rahul in politics

Shah also took a jibe at Congress President Sonia Gandhi's attempts to establish her son in politics. He said her attempts have failed multiple times and predicted another failure in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. "Sonia Gandhi tried to launch her son 20 times. Her 'Rahul plane' is going to crash for the 21st time in Maharashtra elections," he commented.

Election narrative

Shah presents Maharashtra polls as choice between ideologies

Shah stressed that the next Maharashtra polls would decide if the state walks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar's path or Aurangzeb's. He alleged that the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has opted for Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar's path, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is an "Aurangzeb fan club."

Historical issues

Shah accuses Congress of obstructing Ram temple construction

Addressing historical issues, Shah blamed Congress for obstructing Ram temple construction at Ayodhya for decades. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its completion. Further, he slammed opposition to amending Waqf Act after controversies of property declaration by Karnataka's Wakf Board. "You can oppose it as much as you want, but the Modi government will change the Waqf Act with full force," Shah declared.