PM Modi on Friday slammed past Congress-led governments

Past governments overlooked tribal contributions in freedom struggle: PM

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:49 pm Nov 15, 2024

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed past Congress-led governments for ignoring the sacrifices of India's tribal communities in the freedom struggle. He was speaking at the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas event in Bihar, celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Without naming any party or person, PM Modi said, "The attempt was to give all the credit to just one party and one family."

Historical neglect

PM Modi questions omission of tribal leaders from history

He wondered why people like Birsa Munda, who spearheaded the 'Ulgulan' movement, were left out of history if the independence was due to one family. PM Modi said previous governments didn't acknowledge the tribal community's historical significance. He said Bharatiya Janata Party and National Democratic Alliance take pride in electing Draupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, as India's President. "India's tribal community did not get justice earlier," he said, recognizing their pivotal role in the independence struggle.

Tribal development

PM Modi highlights government's efforts for tribal upliftment

The Prime Minister reiterated his government's efforts to uplift the tribal population. He praised their connection with nature and role in environmental preservation. Notable policy changes include creating a separate ministry for tribal welfare and increasing the budget for tribal development from ₹25,000 crore to ₹1.25 lakh crore. PM Modi announced new sports facilities for tribal athletes, noting their growing influence in sports.

Welfare initiatives

Government's initiatives for tribal welfare and recognition

He said that 90 forest products now have a Minimum Support Price (MSP). Work is underway to improve access to healthcare for tribal communities. Ending his speech, PM Modi called for national unity to preserve and celebrate India's rich tribal cultural heritage. He emphasized ensuring their contributions are acknowledged in the nation's growth.