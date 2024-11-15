Summarize Simplifying... In short Parag Shah, Maharashtra's wealthiest candidate, saw a significant increase in his income from ₹22.9 crore to ₹25.7 crore in FY 2023-24.

His investment portfolio is impressive, with ₹2,129.64 crore in bonds and mutual funds, and ₹3.52 crore in precious metals.

Despite his wealth, Shah doesn't own any vehicles but has substantial real estate holdings across Mumbai, Thane, Gujarat, and Chennai.

Shah is contesting again from Ghatkopar East

What's the net worth of Parag Shah, Maharashtra's wealthiest candidate

By Chanshimla Varah 02:57 pm Nov 15, 202402:57 pm

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ghatkopar East, Parag Shah, is the richest candidate in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The 55-year-old real estate builder and his wife have declared combined assets worth ₹3,382 crore. This includes ₹3,315 crore in movable assets and ₹67 crore in immovable assets. Shah is contesting again from Ghatkopar East in the election on November 20.

Asset breakdown

Shah's personal assets and income details revealed

Shah's personal movable assets are worth ₹2,179 crore, while his wife's are worth around ₹1,136 crore. In FY 2023-24, Shah declared an income of ₹25.7 crore. This is a huge jump from his last fiscal year's income of ₹22.9 crore. His wife also witnessed a huge jump in income for FY 2023-24 at ₹16.4 crore against just over₹5.8 crore in FY 2022-23.

Investment portfolio

Shah's investments in bonds, mutual funds, and precious metals

Talking of investments, the BJP leader invested heavily in bonds and mutual funds to the tune of ₹2,129.64 crore. His wife's investments in these instruments are worth ₹1,110.9 crore. Despite their wealth in various forms of investments and assets, the couple doesn't own any vehicles. Shah owns gold, silver, and diamonds worth ₹3.52 crore; his spouse owns similar valuables worth ₹3.17 crore.

Property holdings

Shah's immovable assets and real estate ventures

The immovable assets declared by Shah include ₹1 crore worth agricultural land and over ₹61 lakh worth non-agricultural land. He also owns commercial buildings and residential properties across Mumbai and Thane. His real estate ventures go beyond Maharashtra to Gujarat and Chennai. In 2019, he won the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly seat from Ghatkopar East with a margin of 53,319 votes against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Rakhee Jadhav.