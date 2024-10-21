Summarize Simplifying... In short The 'Kanda Express' train has economically transported 1,600 tons of onions from Nashik to Delhi, with plans to extend this service to regions with high onion prices.

As part of a price stabilization strategy, the government has been selling procured onions at reduced rates, leading to a drop in average retail prices in several states.

Meanwhile, tomato prices have surged due to adverse weather conditions affecting harvests in major producing areas.

Onion prices have skyrocketed in India

'Kanda Express' brings 1,600 tons of onions to Delhi

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:37 pm Oct 21, 2024

What's the story In a bid to tackle skyrocketing onion prices, the Indian government has launched an unusual initiative, "Kanda Express." The project included the transportation of 1,600 tons of buffer stock onions from Lasalgaon Railway Station in Nashik, Maharashtra to Kishanganj Railway Station in Delhi. The shipment is equal to the load carried by 56 trucks. Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare called this rail transport initiative a "historic first."

Cost efficiency

Rail transport of onions proves cost-effective

The cost of transporting onions by rail from Nashik to Delhi was ₹70.20 lakh, making it more economical than road transport which would have cost ₹84 lakh. Khare announced plans to extend similar arrangements to other regions facing high onion prices. These include cities like Lucknow and Varanasi, and northeastern states like Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur.

Price control

Government's onion procurement strategy for price stabilization

As part of its price stabilization strategy, the government has procured 4.7 lakh tons of rabi onion this year. It started releasing these onions on September 5 at a retail price of ₹35 per kg. According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, average retail prices have fallen in states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Jharkhand and Telangana compared to early September levels.

Market trends

Mandi prices drop, tomato prices surge due to weather conditions

Mandi prices in Lasalgaon have also fallen from ₹47 per kg on September 24 to ₹40 per kg by October 15. Meanwhile, tomato prices have skyrocketed as "excess rains and high moisture level" impacted major producing areas in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The government has blamed these adverse weather conditions for impacted harvests and reduced shelf life of tomatoes.