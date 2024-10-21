'Kanda Express' brings 1,600 tons of onions to Delhi
In a bid to tackle skyrocketing onion prices, the Indian government has launched an unusual initiative, "Kanda Express." The project included the transportation of 1,600 tons of buffer stock onions from Lasalgaon Railway Station in Nashik, Maharashtra to Kishanganj Railway Station in Delhi. The shipment is equal to the load carried by 56 trucks. Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare called this rail transport initiative a "historic first."
Rail transport of onions proves cost-effective
The cost of transporting onions by rail from Nashik to Delhi was ₹70.20 lakh, making it more economical than road transport which would have cost ₹84 lakh. Khare announced plans to extend similar arrangements to other regions facing high onion prices. These include cities like Lucknow and Varanasi, and northeastern states like Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur.
Government's onion procurement strategy for price stabilization
As part of its price stabilization strategy, the government has procured 4.7 lakh tons of rabi onion this year. It started releasing these onions on September 5 at a retail price of ₹35 per kg. According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, average retail prices have fallen in states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Jharkhand and Telangana compared to early September levels.
Mandi prices drop, tomato prices surge due to weather conditions
Mandi prices in Lasalgaon have also fallen from ₹47 per kg on September 24 to ₹40 per kg by October 15. Meanwhile, tomato prices have skyrocketed as "excess rains and high moisture level" impacted major producing areas in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The government has blamed these adverse weather conditions for impacted harvests and reduced shelf life of tomatoes.