'New chapter added to UP history': CM Adityanath in Ayodhya

By Riya Baibhawi 04:24 pm Nov 09, 202304:24 pm

This is the first time UP cabinet meet is being held in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that a new chapter has been added to the history of the state. His remarks came as he concluded a historic cabinet meeting at the Ram Katha Museum in Ayodhya. "An important meeting was held today regarding the development of the state," CM Adityanath told the media. He also underscored that 178 schemes of the central and state governments worth over Rs. 30,500 crore are already running in Ayodhya.

Why does this story matter?

The cabinet meeting in Ayodhya was conducted on November 9, which is a significant date for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government as well as the city of Ayodhya. It was on this date in 2019 that the Supreme Court delivered its ruling in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, clearing the path for the construction of the Ram Temple. Also, in 1989, the Vishva Hindu Parishad laid the foundation stone for Ram Mandir.

Other major announcements made by Adityanath

Following the meeting, the UP CM said that 14 important proposals were brought to the cabinet meeting. The list included suggestions for the establishment of an Inland Waterways Authority, which was given a green light. "We have decided to create this authority at the state level," the Chief Minister said. He also announced that the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin on November 28, and the duration of the session is estimated to be one week.

New drone policy to be implemented in Uttar Pradesh

First time state's executive body gathered in Ayodhya

CM Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya in the early hours of Thursday for the state cabinet meeting, marking the first time such a gathering has taken place in the city. The state cabinet meeting is generally held in the state capital, Lucknow. Ahead of the meeting, security was bolstered, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was deployed in the city.

CM, cabinet members visit Hanuman Garhi Temple

The meeting was conducted at the Ram Katha Museum, which was adorned with posters of Lord Ram and Hanuman. Before the meeting, CM Yogi and his cabinet colleagues paid their respects at the Hanuman Garhi Temple. Notably, UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak had earlier asserted that Diwali would be celebrated with unparalleled grandeur this year. The Ayodhya administration is planning to light 24 lakh diyas this year.

Ram Mandir to be consecrated on January 24

The consecration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, awaited by millions of devotees, is set to take place on January 24 following Makar Sankranti. Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai announced that the idol of Ram Lalla would be consecrated in the temple's sanctum sanctorum after the construction of the first floor of the two-story temple. Stones from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district are reportedly being used in the construction of the temple.