The government is planning to amend aviation security laws to include hoax bomb callers on a no-fly list, aiming to enhance passenger safety and reduce flight disruptions.

These changes, currently under consultation with other ministries, propose a five-year jail term for offenders.

The move comes after eight flights were diverted last week due to such threats, prompting increased collaboration with intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

Nearly 100 flights have been targeted since October 14

'Sensitive situation...': Minister proposes no-fly list for hoax bomb callers

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:33 pm Oct 21, 202402:33 pm

What's the story Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has stated that safety remains the government's top priority after nearly 100 flights received bomb threats within seven days since October 14. The minister announced that regulations are being revised to place individuals who make such threats on a no-fly list. Additionally, issuing bomb threats will be classified as a cognizable offense, with penalties that include both fines and potential punishment.

Rule changes

Proposed amendments to aviation rules

During a press conference on Monday, Minister Naidu said despite the bomb threats being hoaxes, strict protocols are followed by airlines and his department. He noted, "Such threats are highly sensitive, and we must adhere to international procedures." Naidu also revealed that several meetings with stakeholders have taken place since the surge of threats, and amendments to the Aircraft (Security) Rules are being considered to place those responsible for making such threats on the no-fly list.

Security boost

Enhanced security measures and collaborations

The proposed amendments include a five-year imprisonment for offenders. Naidu added that another strategy being explored is to amend the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation (SUASCA) Act, 1982. He added that consultations with various other ministries are currently underway to assess this option. In the last week alone, eight flights were diverted due to these threats. Naidu assured that every threat is assessed individually and responses are both efficient and dynamic.

Safety priority

Minister Naidu's assurance on passenger safety

Naidu has reiterated the government's commitment to passenger safety and reducing inconvenience due to such disruptions. He hopes to make aviation safer through collective efforts. Ending his statement, Naidu said, "We are all working toward a common goal... There has to be some kind of deterrent and that is what we are doing with our planned amendments."