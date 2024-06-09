Next Article

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday on runway 27

Video: IndiGo, Air India flights nearly collide at Mumbai airport

By Chanshimla Varah 02:29 pm Jun 09, 202402:29 pm

What's the story A potential disaster was narrowly averted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport when two flights, one from IndiGo and another from Air India, came dangerously close on the same runway. The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday on runway 27. IndiGo flight 6E5053, arriving from Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, was landing while Air India flight AI657 was still taking off for Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Viral footage

Viral video captures near-miss incident on runway

A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, showing both planes on the same runway. As the Air India aircraft takes off, the IndiGo plane is seen landing. In the aftermath, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) de-rostered the Air Traffic Control (ATC) officer and staff involved due to their negligence. The DGCA has also launched an investigation to understand what led to this breach of safety protocols.

Twitter Post

Video from the runway

Airlines' response

Airlines assert adherence to ATC instructions post-incident

Both airlines have issued statements in response to the incident, asserting their adherence to ATC instructions. IndiGo stated, "On June 8, 2024, IndiGo flight 6E6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport. The Pilot in Command continued the approach and landing and followed ATC instructions." Similarly, Air India said that their aircraft was cleared by Air Traffic Control to enter the runway and subsequently cleared for take-off.