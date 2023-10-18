Air India announces special sale on Bangkok and Singapore routes

1/4

Business 2 min read

Air India announces special sale on Bangkok and Singapore routes

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:26 pm Oct 18, 202304:26 pm

The sale is running from October 18-21

Air India has kicked off a special sale for economy and business class travelers on its India-Bangkok and India-Singapore routes. The sale, running from October 18-21, features discounted fares for trips until March 2024. Economy round-trip fares start at Rs. 13,330 for India-Singapore and Rs. 17,045 for India-Bangkok routes, while business class round-trip fares begin at Rs. 70,290 for India-Singapore and Rs. 49,120 for India-Bangkok routes.

2/4

Discounted fares for passengers booking from Singapore and Thailand

Not only are passengers booking from India in luck, but Air India is also offering discounted fares for those booking from Singapore or Thailand. All-inclusive economy round-trip fares on Singapore-India routes start at SGD 279 (around Rs. 17,000), and Bangkok-India routes begin at THB 9,700 (roughly Rs. 22,245). Business class round-trip fares for Singapore-India routes start at SGD 1,579 (roughly Rs. 96,000), and Bangkok-India routes kick off at THB 25,960 (approximately Rs. 60,000).

3/4

Booking channels and seat availability

To snag these special sale fares, travelers can book through Air India's website, Android and iOS mobile apps, as well as authorized travel agents. However, keep in mind that seats are limited and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Also, note that fares may vary slightly across different cities due to exchange rates and taxes.

4/4

Recent offers on European routes

This exciting announcement follows Air India's recent special offer for international passengers traveling from India to select European cities. The airline presented all-inclusive fares beginning at Rs. 40,000 (round trip) and Rs. 25,000 (one-way) on non-stop flights to Copenhagen, London, Milan, Paris, and Vienna. The booking period for these special sale fares wrapped up on October 14.