Heavy rainfall causes road collapse in Mumbai

By Chanshimla Varah 12:31 pm Jun 09, 202412:31 pm

What's the story Mumbai and its surrounding areas have experienced significant rainfall in the past 24 hours, providing a respite from recent high temperatures. However, this heavy downpour has caused part of a road in Palghar district to collapse, disrupting traffic on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway for over four hours. The incident occurred during repair works in the Maljipada area of Palghar due to the rains, according to an official from the police control room.

Traffic standstill and unaddressed issues amid rainfall

The heavy rainfall brought traffic to a standstill, with movement disrupted on both sides of the road. Some commuters, stuck in the traffic jam since 5:30am on Sunday, reported that no agency was addressing the issue. Other districts in Maharashtra such as Thane, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahmednagar, Satara, and Jalgaon also experienced substantial rainfall over the past day.

Mumbai observatories record significant rainfall

In the 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Sunday, Mumbai received over 60mm of rainfall. The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded a rainfall of 67mm, while the Santacruz observatory near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport reported a downpour of 64mm during the same period, as per data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4°C (1.6 degrees above normal) and a minimum temperature of 25.5°C (1.9 degrees below normal)

Substantial rainfall recorded in agriculturally significant districts

Agriculturally important districts such as Satara, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Jalgaon also experienced substantial rainfall. Satara received 91mm of rain, Nashik 64mm, Ahmednagar 57mm, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 51mm, and Jalgaon 41mm. Thane and Palghar districts witnessed heavy rains overnight leading to water-logging in some areas. There were reports of tree branches falling in some parts of Thane city, but there was no report of any untoward incident due to the downpour.