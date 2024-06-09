Next Article

Congress President Kharge to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

By Chanshimla Varah 10:21 am Jun 09, 202410:21 am

What's the story The Congress has confirmed that its president, Mallikarjun Kharge, will be attending Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Kharge will be present in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. This decision was reached after consultations with several Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders.

Leadership discussions

Trinamool Congress to skip ceremony

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is an INDIA bloc partner, has chosen not to attend the swearing-in ceremony. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated on Saturday that her party had not yet received an invitation to the event. "Even if we do, we will not attend the ceremony," she stated in Kolkata after meeting with the newly elected TMC MPs. "This government is forming undemocratically and unconstitutionally. We cannot give our best wishes to this government," she added.

Swearing-In ceremony

Modi's third consecutive term and ceremony details

Modi will take the oath for a third consecutive term on Sunday, leading a coalition government after two complete tenures where his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a majority independently. The ceremony will be attended by dignitaries including Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Security preparations

Security measures and guest list for swearing-in ceremony

In preparation for the event, security has been significantly tightened in Delhi. A three-layered security system has been implemented at Rashtrapati Bhawan, where Modi will be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu. The national capital has been declared a no-fly zone, with aerial platforms like drones, para gliders, remotely piloted aircraft and hot air balloons banned for the next few days. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:15pm. Over 8,000 guests are expected to attend.