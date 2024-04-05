Next Article

The Congress will release their manifesto on Friday

Congress to release manifesto today, focus on 'Paanch Nyay'

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:55 am Apr 05, 202409:55 am

What's the story The Congress is likely to release its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday. According to reports, the manifesto is expected to focus on "Paanch Nyays" or five pillars of justice, including "Yuva Nyay," "Naari Nyay," "Kisaan Nyay," "Shramik Nyay" and "Hissedari Nyay" announced during Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra." Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul will unveil the manifesto at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The 2024 elections, set to begin on April 19, will witness a high-voltage battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. While the NDA is vying for a third term, opposition parties have come together to present a unified front against the saffron party-led alliance. The unveiling of the Congress manifesto will set the tone for the party's campaign in the coming days. The BJP is yet to release its manifesto.

PMLA

PMLA, CAA to be scrapped?

Among the big promises expected in the document is the Congress's vow to scrap the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Notably, the scope of the PMLA—under which several opposition leaders were booked and arrested—was expanded under the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government strengthened it further through amendments in 2015 and 2019. The party is also likely to repeal acts including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the three criminal laws.

Welfare measures

Manifesto to highlight welfare initiatives and legal guarantees

The manifesto may also feature a legal assurance for a minimum support price and the promise of a caste-based census in India. It might also focus on extending reservation benefits for Other Backward Categories (OBC) to private higher educational institutions and universities. It is likely that the Congress may promise the youths the "right to employment" as part of its poll manifesto for the elections.

OPS

Congress may retract old pension scheme promise

According to the Indian Express, the Congress may drop its Old Pension Scheme pitch in the manifesto. This is a significant shift, given that many within the party had credited the OPS promise for its victory in Himachal Pradesh in 2022. To recall, the Congress reintroduced the OPS in Chattisgarh and Rajasthan after its electoral victory in 2018. It was also reintroduced in Himachal Pradesh after the first meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Manifesto committee

Congress manifesto committee submitted draft in March

The Congress's manifesto committee—led by former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram—submitted its draft to Kharge in March this year. Other prominent leaders of the panel include former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, TS Singh Deo, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. After the manifesto release, Kharge, Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka will be addressing public rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad on Saturday. The leaders will talk about the highlights of the manifesto during the rallies.