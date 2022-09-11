Politics

Congress changes internal election rules after party leaders' 'transparency' concerns

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 11, 2022, 02:15 pm 2 min read

The Indian National Congress (INC) has made substantial changes to its internal poll rules ahead of the crucial election for the next party president. The decision was made following a request from a group of top leaders. Anyone interested in running for President of the party will now be able to review a list of all 9,000 delegates that make up the electoral college.

Context Why does this story matter?

For months, INC has been through internal turmoil, with numerous top leaders resigning from important posts or the party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a veteran politician, abandoned the party last month and penned a critical letter to Sonia Gandhi.

A few days later Bharat Jodo Yatra was launched. In order to strengthen itself, it has also started reviewing its internal poll mechanics and other processes.

Regulation What does the new rules say?

According to the new rules, the leaders contesting the polls can check the names of 10 delegates from their state at the state Congress office, the party's Central Election Authority, Madhusudan Mistry said in a letter to the MPs, as per NDTV. Once the signed nomination is handed over to the Chief Returning Officer, candidates will get the list of the delegates, he added.

Details 'List of 9000+ delegates will also be available'

"If anyone desires to get nominations from ten supporters from different states, the list of all 9000+ delegates will be available in my office at AICC, Delhi from September 20 before they file their nomination on September 24," Mistry added. "They can come and choose their 10 supporters (delegates) from the list and obtain their (delegates) signature for nomination," he said.

Twitter Post Shashi Tharoor welcomes the move

I spoke with @incIndia chief Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry ji this morning to end the unseemly controversy that had arisen after the malicious leak of a private letter from 5 MPs to him. I stressed that as loyal Congressmen we were seeking clarification, not confrontation. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 10, 2022

Details 5 Congress MPs sought transparency, fairness

According to NDTV, five parliament members of Congress including Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram, and Manish Tewari, had written to Mistry. demanding "transparency and fairness" in the election process. To recall, the election for Congress President has been scheduled to take place on October 17, and nominations will be accepted from September 24.

Letter What exactly did the MPs write?

Earlier, in their letter to Mistry, the MPs had said the electoral rolls should be securely provided to electors and potential candidates. "We are not suggesting that any internal document of the party should be released in a manner that may give an opportunity to those who wish us ill to misuse the information contained therein," reads the letter.