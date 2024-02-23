Kamal Nath encouraged party workers to participate in Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra

Kamal Nath dispels BJP switch rumors, calls Rahul 'our leader'

What's the story Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath has finally put an end to rumors of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister encouraged people and party workers to participate in Rahul Gandhi's ongoing "Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra." Calling Gandhi "our leader," Nath applauded the Congress scion for his nationwide efforts to combat injustice, oppression, and exploitation.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Amid the exodus of Congress leaders to other parties, rumors surfaced that Nath and his son may join the BJP with several MLAs. The rumors gained traction when Nath and his son reached Delhi last week. According to reports, Nath was unhappy over not getting a Rajya Sabha seat, and Gandhi was said to be upset with him after Congress lost the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections last year. Nath was removed as the state unit president after the poll loss.

Twitter Post

Check out Nath's post

Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra

Yatra expected to reach Madhya Pradesh on March 2

Gandhi's yatra, which is currently passing through Uttar Pradesh, is expected to reach Madhya Pradesh on March 2. During its four-day tour of Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi will hold roadshows and meetings, perform puja at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, and address a public meeting in Dhar district on March 6. The yatra began in Manipur on January 14 and will conclude in Mumbai on March 20.

Local leaders

1,500 Congress members join BJP

While Nath has decided to remain with the Congress for now, numerous local Congress leaders from his stronghold of Chhindwara district joined the BJP on February 21. The Chhindwara district BJP president reported that 1,500 Congress members, including over 700 from the newly-formed Pandhurna district, switched parties. The defectors included former state Congress General Secretary Ujjwal Singh Chauhan, councilors, sarpanches, janpad members, and workers.

Exodus of Congress leaders

Several Congress big shots have left the party

In the last two months, the Congress has seen many heavyweights, including Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora, and Baba Siddique, leave the party. Amarnath Rajurkar, a former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council whose tenure ended recently, resigned from all party positions, along with Chavan. Siddique joined the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), while Deora joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shinde Sena.