ED conducts raids on Uttarakhand Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat

01:13 pm Feb 07, 2024

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches against Uttarakhand Congress leader and former minister Harak Singh Rawat as part of a money laundering investigation. The searches were conducted at various locations in Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Chandigarh. The ED investigation is reportedly associated with alleged unlawful activities within the Corbett Tiger Reserve. Thousands of trees were allegedly felled and constructions were carried out in the reserve during Rawat's term as the state forest minister in the former BJP government.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

During Rawat's term, over 6,000 trees were felled for the Pakhro tiger safari project in 16.21 hectares. In 2023, the National Green Tribunal recommended holding Rawat and eight officials responsible for the felling and illegal constructions in the Corbett reserve. Probe into the case remains underway. Notably, Rawat, who was with the Congress for 18 years, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016, but was expelled in 2022 for seeking tickets for himself and his daughter-in-law in the assembly polls.

In 2023

Vigilance department raided Rawat over tiger reserve probe

Last year, the Central Empowered Committee of the Supreme Court found Rawat and another official responsible for illegal activities, including constructions for a tiger safari in 2021, within the Corbett Tiger Reserve. In its report to the apex court, the committee held the two accountable for construction activities and other illegal projects in the same areas. Following this, the Uttarakhand government's vigilance department raided Rawat last year in connection with the case.