INDIA leaders to discuss seat-sharing virtually today, Mamata to skip

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:27 am Jan 13, 202410:27 am

INDIA leaders will meet virtually today on seat-sharing

The opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will hold a virtual meeting on Saturday to discuss seat-sharing with its constituents. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh announced the meeting on social media, revealing it would take place on Zoom at 11:30am. The leaders will also discuss the Congress's upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, spearheaded by senior leader Rahul Gandhi. This yatra seeks to unite the opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections.

Why does this story matter?

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approaching fast, several members of the INDIA bloc are reportedly keen to finalize the seat-sharing arrangements. Seat sharing is being viewed as a vital aspect of the INDIA bloc allies, especially after several of the alliance leaders stressed the significance of creating a one-on-one fight with the ruling BJP. However, some states could be tricky for the INDIA allies where they are each other's competitors.

Announcement by Ramesh on X

Mamata Banerjee to skip virtual meeting

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will likely be absent from the virtual meeting due to prior commitments, as reported by PTI. The INDIA alliance faces internal issues, such as the controversial appointment of a convenor. The Janata Dal-United (JDU) suggested its chief Nitish Kumar for the role, which Banerjee's TMC opposed. Amid the differences, Saturday's discussions would be crucial as they will likely focus on making the opposition's united strategy ahead of the elections.

AAP, Congress hold talks on seat-sharing arrangements

The latest meeting comes a day after senior leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress met on Friday to discuss seat-sharing arrangements in crucial states like Delhi and Punjab amid a rift. The meeting lasted over two hours at senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik's residence. It was attended by AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Sandeep Pathak, and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Congress leader Salman Khurshid, a member of the seat-sharing committee, called the meeting "wonderful" and beyond expectations.

AAP, Congress trying to end rift to solidify alliance

Moreover, Khurshid said they "discussed everything under the Sun" and "open-heartedly shared everything that we believed would make our bonds stronger." The parties aim to solidify their alliance and present a united front against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The AAP and Congress have been at odds due to their rivalry in Delhi and Punjab, where the AAP came to power by dethroning the Congress. Any tensions between the two parties could severely affect the opposition alliance.

Know about Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Congress named the second leg of the Gandhi-led march Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and invited all INDIA leaders to join wherever they could. Starting in Manipur's Thoubal district on Sunday, the yatra will cover 15 states, 110 districts, and 110 Lok Sabha seats, traveling 6,713km over 67 days. It will conclude in Mumbai on March 20. Last year, Gandhi walked 4,080km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir as a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.