Congress questions Ram Mandir's consecration date after Shankaracharyas' criticism

By Snehadri Sarkar 07:04 pm Jan 12, 202407:04 pm

The Congress highlighted that Shankaracharyas have also decided not to visit Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony

The Congress on Friday called the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony an "out and out political" event by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Highlighting that all four Shankaracharyas (religious leaders) have decided not to visit Ayodhya for the consecration, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said the party will not attend the event in the temple city. Shrinate, however, said that the party's Uttar Pradesh unit will visit the temple on January 15.

Why does this story matter?

The statement comes after the Shankaracharyas, who oversee the peeths (shrines) in Dwarka, Puri, Joshimath, and Sringeri, took a unified stand against attending the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take center stage during the unveiling of the Ram Mandir on January 22, with the temple complex scheduled to open for the public later. Meanwhile, the invitations for the consecration ceremony triggered a political row after numerous politicians felt they were left out on purpose.

Absolutely wrong to do politics over religious rituals: Shrinate

While stating that it's "absolutely wrong" to do politics over religious rituals, Shrinate said that her party has no plans to be a part of the "disgusting politics" over the event. "We (the Congress) are not declining a visit (to Ayodhya). We are not going to the January 22 event in Ayodhya. Shankaracharyas are not going to that event either," the Congress leader added.

Watch Shrinate's full statement here

Temple's inauguration date selected keeping elections in mind: Pawan Khera

Another Congress leader, Pawan Khera, also took a dig at the BJP, alleging that proper religious procedures for the installation of Lord Ram's idols are not being followed. "We want to know how the date for it was decided. The date has been selected keeping (Lok Sabha) elections in mind," he claimed. Khera alleged that the religious leaders wanted to hold the consecration ceremony on Ram Navami instead.

Congress, several other opposition parties to skip event

To recall, on Wednesday, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declined the invitation to the Pran Prathishtha event. They labeled it a "political project" of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left parties also announced their decision not to attend the January 22 ceremony in Ayodhya.

Reason behind absence of Shankaracharyas

In a video message on Tuesday, Joshimath Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said that none of the four pontiffs would be in Ayodhya on January 22 due to the temple being consecrated before its complete construction. Saraswati said the ceremony violates the rules of Sanatan Dharma, and the installation of Lord Ram idols before the temple's construction is complete is against the Hindu religion. "It's the duty of Shankaracharya to ensure that religious scriptures are properly followed," he added.