Will be glad to see 'friend' Modi in Russia: Putin

India, Russia to boost energy ties, defense production

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has said he was confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet for an annual summit in 2024. "We will be glad to see our friend [Modi] in Russia," Putin told Jaishankar during their interaction on Wednesday. Saying that he knows PM Modi's efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, Putin added, "I am referring to his position, his attitude to complicated processes, including hot spots, the situation in Ukraine."

Why does this story matter?

Jaishankar reached Russia on Monday for his five-day visit to discuss diverse aspects of bilateral ties, especially in trade, defense, energy, and connectivity. Notably, India's import of Russian crude oil has significantly increased despite increasing disquiet over it in several Western nations amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Furthermore, the Indian EAM's visit assumes significance as New Delhi and Moscow will not be holding their annual leaders' summit this year.

Know about Jaishankar's meeting with Putin

Jaishankar met the Russian president on Wednesday evening (local time) and conveyed PM Modi's "warm greetings" to him. He also handed over a personal message from the Indian prime minister to Putin. He also met with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In an X post, sharing glimpses of his meeting with Putin, Jaishankar wrote, "Apprised President Putin of my discussions with Ministers Manturov and Lavrov. Appreciated his guidance on the further developments of our ties."

Know about India, Russia's plan to bolster energy, military ties

On Wednesday, Jaishankar publicly backed India's ties with Russia and labeled Moscow a valued and time-tested partner with which New Delhi enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship. He met his counterpart Lavrov for a sweeping review of bilateral relations, including energy and military tech cooperation, following his Tuesday talks with Deputy PM Manturov on trade and investment.

Expansion of exports of Russian hydrocarbons to India market: Lavrov

Following his meeting with the Indian EAM, Lavrov called energy cooperation between the two nations a "strategic area" of the overall relationship that the Kremlin intends to boost. "We (India and Russia) agreed on the expansion of the exports of Russian hydrocarbons to the Indian market as well as the cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy," he revealed during a joint news conference.

Jaishankar highlights India's 'very substantial' energy ties with Russia

Meanwhile, Jaishankar called Russian supplies of energy, coking coal, and fertilizers "very big components" of the mutual trade and revealed the two nations talked about long-term arrangements for these things. The EAM also added that New Delhi has "very substantial" energy ties with Moscow regarding investments in Russian oil and gas, "which we are seeking to expand."

Russia vows to back India to produce military equipment

On the other hand, both nations discussed possibilities for cooperation in military hardware, piloted space programs, rocket engines, and satellite navigation systems. As per Lavrov, the Kremlin is "respectful" of New Delhi's vision to diversify its "military and technical links." He said Russia is prepared to support efforts to produce military equipment under the country's "Make in India" project.