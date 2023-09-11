Kremlin hints at Putin's 'win' in 2024 presidential polls

World

Kremlin hints at Putin's 'win' in 2024 presidential polls

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 11, 2023 | 08:34 pm 2 min read

Kremlin has hinted at Vladimir Putin's 'win' in 2024 presidential polls

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday if Russian President Vladimir Putin runs for the 2024 presidential elections, no one will be able to compete with him as he has the absolute support of the people. Putin has not yet announced his candidacy, Peskov added. Reportedly, his popularity remains high despite numerous challenges during his rule. Speaking to Russia's business news service RBC, Peskov said there could be "no real competition" for Putin, probably hinting at his "tenure for life."

People's absolute support will guarantee victory: Peskov

Speaking to RBC, Peskov said, "The president has not yet announced that he will nominate his candidacy. But if we assume that the president stands as a candidate, then it is obvious that there can be no real competition for the president at this current stage." He said that Putin "enjoys the absolute support of the population." With such strong backing, it is likely that Putin would win the elections if he decides to participate, Peskov added.

Challenges fail to dent Putin's approval rating

Putin, a former agent of KGB—the erstwhile Soviet Union's security cum intelligence agency—has been in power in Russia for over two decades as a president or prime minister since 2000. His rule faced significant challenges, including Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February last year, leading to the toughest-ever sanctions on Russia's $2.1 trillion economy. Despite these obstacles, Putin's approval rating reached 80% in August 2023, according to the Levada Center, a Russian independent polling and sociological research organization.

China's Xi Jinping says Russians will support Putin

Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly expressed hope that Russians will support Putin's potential candidacy in the 2024 presidential elections. Additionally, around 70% of the Russian population supports Moscow's invasion of Ukraine despite worldwide condemnations. This widespread backing contributes to Putin's high popularity and the likelihood of his victory if he chooses to run for the elections next year.

Putin enjoys 'impunity' under Russian law: Report

Furthermore, Putin enjoys "impunity" from prosecution via a law he signed in April 2021, according to The Guardian. The legislation also permits him to run for the presidential post twice more throughout his lifetime, perhaps keeping him in government until 2036. Putin has been Russia's most influential leader since assuming office in 2000. If he stays in power until 2036, he will outlast Joseph Stalin, who ruled the Soviet Union for 29 years.

Share this timeline