Lok Sabha polls: Mallikarjun Kharge named INDIA bloc chief

1/3

Politics 1 min read

Lok Sabha polls: Mallikarjun Kharge named INDIA bloc chief

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:20 pm Jan 13, 202402:20 pm

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to lead INDIA bloc

In a significant development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was named chairperson of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on Saturday. Reportedly, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was another candidate for the top spot. However, the Janata Dal (United) supremo reportedly batted for someone from the grand old party to assume charge.

2/3

Why does this story matter?

The appointment came during the INDIA bloc leaders' virtual meeting on Saturday to discuss agendas like seat-sharing, participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, and other matters related to the alliance. Seat sharing is viewed as a major aspect, especially after numerous leaders of the alliance stressed the significance of creating a one-on-one fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

3/3

AAP, Congress held talks on seat-sharing on Friday

Saturday's meeting comes after senior leaders from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) met on Friday to discuss seat-sharing arrangements in states like Punjab and Delhi ahead of the general polls. The meeting at senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik's residence lasted for over two hours and was attended by AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Atishi.