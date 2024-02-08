Gandhi made the accusations during a speech in Jharsuguda in Odisha

Centre, Rahul clash over 'PM Modi not OBC' remark

By Chanshimla Varah 04:27 pm Feb 08, 2024

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in an Other Backward Class family, and he is "misleading" people by identifying himself as an OBC. Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a gathering on the concluding day of his "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" in Odisha. Later in the day, the Centre responded to Gandhi's comment with a brief note titled "Facts Regarding Rahul Gandhi's Statement on PM's Caste," refuting his claim.

Gandhi's statement

PM Modi belongs to Teli caste, claims Gandhi

In his speech, Gandhi alleged that PM Modi was born into the Teli caste, which was added to the OBC list during the Bharatiya Janata Party government's tenure in Gujarat in 2000. To recall, in 1994, under the chief ministership of Congress's Chhabildas Mehta, the Gujarat government expanded the existing list of 82 OBC castes by adding 38 more, including the Teli and Modh Ghanchi castes. According to the government note, PM Modi belongs to Modh Ghanchi caste.

Centre's reply

Centre responds to Gandhi's claims

Hitting back at Gandhi, the Centre released a brief note hours later, clarifying that the notification to add the Teli caste to the list of OBCs was issued during the Congress rule. "...after a survey in Gujarat, Mandal Commission prepared a list of OBCs under Index 91(A), which included the Modh Ghanchi caste. The Indian government's list (of) 105 OBC castes for Gujarat) has also included Modh Ghanchi," it said.

Background

PM's 'sabse bada OBC' remark spurred Gandhi's reaction

Gandhi's comments came after PM Modi called himself "sabse bada OBC" in Parliament on Monday. He also slammed the Congress for what he termed "hypocrisy" and "double standards" in dealing with leaders from backward communities. "A few days ago, Karpoori Thakur ji was conferred with Bharat Ratna. In 1970, when he became Bihar CM, what was not done to destabilize his government? Congress can't tolerate OBCs," PM Modi said in his speech in the Lok Sabha.

Poll plank

Gandhi promises a nationwide caste census

Gandhi's jab on the PM comes amid the debate on a nationwide caste survey. Ahead of the 2024 polls, the opposition, including Congress, has called for a national case census. The issue made headlines last year after the Bihar caste survey was released. This week, Gandhi promised a nationwide census and the removal of the Supreme Court-ordered 50% quota cap if the Congress is voted to power.