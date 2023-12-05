Congress has slim majority in Telangana, unexpected result: BRS leader

By Riya Baibhawi 10:59 pm Dec 05, 202310:59 pm

Yadav acknowledged that election results fell short of party's expectations

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and six-time MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav has opened up about the party's disappointing performance in Telangana's assembly elections. He acknowledged it was an unexpected result for the BRS. Yadav—re-elected from Hyderabad's Sanathnagar—attributed the loss to bad luck and factors favoring the Congress. However, he asserted the grand old party has 64 seats in the 119-member assembly—only four more than the required majority. Yadav even reportedly said there may be a split in the Congress MLAs.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress swept the Telangana Assembly elections by securing 64 seats on Sunday, restricting the BRS to 39 seats and ending its 10-year-old rule in the state. However, Yadav has claimed the Congress created hype with its manifesto filled with impractical promises, assurances, announcements, and schemes to sway voters. Moreover, saying they respect the people's mandate, he added it was too soon to identify specific reasons for the BRS's defeat, and they plan to review its policies and strategies soon.

Doubts over Congress's ability to implement promises

Speaking to The Indian Express, Yadav expressed doubt over Congress's ability to fulfill their promises, pointing out the humongous funds required for their six guarantees. He noted offering a Rs. 500 bonus per quintal of paddy procured from farmers would cost over Rs. 6,000 crore in one season. Furthermore, other promises like offering Rs. 15,000/acre per farmer and Rs. 12,000/acre to tenant farmers and agricultural workers would amount to an expenditure of over Rs. 18,000 crore every season.

KCR's message to BRS members after defeat

Meanwhile, BRS head and outgoing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has encouraged party members not to lose heart over the election results, per Yadav. He urged them to focus on their new role as the opposition. Yadav emphasized they were not in a rush to target the Congress and would allow it to settle. Notably, only for the second time in his 40-year political career, 69-year-old KCR lost an election. He faced defeat in Kamareddy but won Gajwel.

Congress announces Revanth Reddy as next Telangana CM

Separately, Telangana Congress chief Anumula Revanth Reddy—credited for its recent win in the assembly elections—has formally been named the chief minister. He will be sworn in on Thursday. The Congress announced its decision on Tuesday evening, putting an end to uncertainty amid alleged internal protests against his appointment. The decision was made after a high-level meeting in New Delhi attended by Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and National General Secretary KC Venugopal, among others.