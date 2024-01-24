No AAP-Congress alliance in Punjab for Lok Sabha elections: Mann
Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday ruled out an alliance between his party and the Congress in the state for the general elections. "The Aam Aadmi Party has shortlisted 40 candidates for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab," Mann said. Mann's statement comes hours after reports suggested that the Trinamool Congress will contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone in West Bengal, delivering another blow to Indianthe National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.
Why does this story matter?
The Congress's emphasis on taking the lead and pressing for a greater share during state-level seat-sharing negotiations has strained relations with regional parties such as the TMC, AAP, and Samajwadi Party (SP), reports said. Despite assurances of unity in INDIA meetings, tensions between the Congress and state parties in Bengal and Punjab persist.
Nothing to do with Congress in Punjab: Mann
Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, Mann said: "In Punjab, we will not do anything (alliance with the Congress) like that. We have nothing with the Congress." He was also confident that his party would emerge victorious in all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The Congress is yet to respond to Mann's announcement.
TMC likely to contest all 42 seats in West Bengal
Earlier, Banerjee had hit out at the Congress for causing delay in seat-sharing talks in West Bengal. Congress has sought 10-12 Lok Sabha seats in the state, which Banerjee has said is an "unjustified" demand. The TMC is willing to offer only two seats to Congress. These are the seats where the party fared better during the 2019 elections. The TMC is now expected to compete in all 42 West Bengal constituencies during the Lok Sabha elections, reports said.
Can't imagine INDIA bloc without Mamataji: Congress
After Banerjee's statement on seat-sharing, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday afternoon that the Congress "cannot imagine the INDIA bloc without Mamataji." "Rahul Gandhi has clearly said Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool are very strong pillars of the INDIA alliance...," he said. "Mamata Banerjee has said we want to defeat BJP. We will do anything to defeat the BJP...," he added.