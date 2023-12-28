Priyanka Gandhi named by ED in money laundering case: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:36 pm Dec 28, 2023

Priyanka Gandhi named in ED's money laundering case chargesheet: Know more

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reportedly been named in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet for the first time over an alleged purchase and sale of five acres of land in Haryana. The Congress leader's husband, businessman Robert Vadra, was also mentioned in the chargesheet to a money laundering case on Tuesday. However, citing sources, NDTV reported that neither has been listed as an "accused."

Why does this story matter?

The chargesheet has been filed against NRI businessman CC Thampi and Sumit Chadha, an Indian-origin British national, in the matter. The probe agency believes that the duo assisted fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, who fled India to the United Kingdom (UK) in 2016. This is part of the ED's money laundering probe against Bhandari. Apart from that, he is being probed for violating foreign exchange laws and the Official Secrets Act (OSA). Thampi is said to be Vadra's close associate.

About Gandhi Vadra's alleged involvement in money laundering case

In 2006, Gandhi Vadra bought agricultural land in Faridabad from Delhi-based realtor HL Pahwa but sold it back to him in 2010. Besides, NDTV reported a house bought in her name in Faridabad's Amipur in 2006 was resold to him in 2010. Interestingly, in a parallel transaction, Vadra bought 40.8 acres in Amirpur from Pahwa between 2005-06 before reselling it to him. Another similar 486-acre deal was executed between Pahwa and Vadra's aide Thampi (on bail after his 2020 arrest).

Vadra, Thampi share 'long and thick' relationship: ED

On the other hand, the ED also claimed that the Congress leader's husband and Thampi have a "long and thick" relationship that extends to "common and business interests." While the central probe agency has previously questioned Vadra in several other matters, this is the first time that the businessman has been named in this high-profile case involving fugitive arms dealer Bhandari.

Congress leader reacts to ED naming Gandhi Vadra in chargesheet

Reacting to the ED's chargesheet naming Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader Pawan Khera took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre for using probe agencies against opposition party leaders ahead of polls. "Look at what they (BJP) will do before the elections; it is just the beginning," he told ANI. "They are not doing it for the first time; they do such conspiracies when elections approach. Let them make conspiracies," Khera added.

BJP is scared of Congress: Maharashtra Congress chief

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole also reacted to the central probe agency's move by claiming that the BJP is scared of the grand old party. "The British were scared of Mahatma Gandhi then, and even today, the central government is scared of the Gandhi family. The BJP is trying to divert people from the real issues," he told ANI.

You can watch Patole's full reaction here

Development comes right before Priyanka's rumored electoral debut

Priyanka is currently the Congress general secretary but "without any assigned portfolio," fuelling speculation that she might make her much-anticipated electoral debut. It was reported earlier that she was on a short list of political kingpins with Nitish Kumar and Arvind Kejriwal, who may be fielded against PM Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.