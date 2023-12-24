DMK MP's 'Hindi speakers clean toilets' remark triggers political row

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:01 pm Dec 24, 202311:01 pm

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's 'Hindi speakers clean toilets' remark has triggered a political row

An undated video showing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran remarking that Hindi speakers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar clean toilets in Tamil Nadu has triggered a political controversy. This attracted sharp criticism from leaders across party lines. It also put the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc—which the DMK is part of—in a tight spot. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the opposition alliance leaders from Bihar and UP for not condemning Maran's statement.

Why does this story matter?

Maran's statement received major backlash, with the Congress, a key INDIA constituent, also condemning it. However, it gave the BJP more ammo to hurt INDIA's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by branding the opposition alliance as "anti-Hindi." In September, Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin from the ruling DMK also triggered a row after he allegedly compared Sanatana Dharma with "malaria" and "dengue." Son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, he claimed Sanatana Dharma was against equality and justice.

What exactly did Maran say?

In the viral video, Maran is allegedly heard saying in Tamil that people in Tamil Nadu get corporate jobs due to their knowledge of English. Those from UP and Bihar who just learn Hindi are into menial occupations like construction work and toilet cleaning in Tamil Nadu. Following this, BJP MP Giriraj Singh accused the INDIA of spreading the idea of north-south division. He slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav for remaining silent.

BJP leaders react sharply to Maran's remarks

In response to Maran's comments, the BJP's Patna MP Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded that DMK leaders stop insulting Bihar's residents. He attributed the migration of Bihar residents to Tamil Nadu to the state's poor conditions under Kumar, a member of the INDIA bloc. Poonawalla also accused the opposition bloc leaders of promoting division based on caste, language, and religion and criticized their lack of action against Maran as an attempt to employ a "divide and rule" strategy.

BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya shares Maran's video

Congress terms Maran's remarks as rude, unacceptable

The Congress also condemned the remarks by Maran, an INDIA bloc member. The party's media and publicity in-charge, Pawan Khera, called Maran's statement "rude and unacceptable" while sharing a news slide about the same on the X social media platform. "This is a very rude comment. Perhaps there might have been some mistake in speaking and understanding. If he has said this, then it is absolutely unacceptable (sic)," Khera wrote in Hindi..

Don't agree with Maran's statement: Bihar CM Tejashwi Yadav

Another INDIA ally, RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also condemned Maran's statement. "The DMK believes in social justice. If any leader of that party has said something about the people of UP and Bihar, then it is condemnable. We do not agree with it," he said. "The laborers from UP and Bihar are demanded all over the country... If any such statement has come forth, then we condemn it," Yadav added.

BJP highlights past controversial statements by INDIA leaders

Meanwhile, Poonawalla further cited past instances of controversial remarks by INDIA bloc leaders. Apart from Udayanidhi's statement against Sanatana Dharma, he mentioned DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar's contentious remark against heartland Hindi states during the Parliament Winter Session. Poonawalla also criticized Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their past comments. He alleged that the INDIA bloc's objective was to "divide and rule" the country and "insult Sanatana Dharma."