Parliament winter session: Amit Shah defends J&K bills

By Riya Baibhawi 04:16 pm Dec 06, 202304:16 pm

Amit Shah was speaking on the third day of Parliament's winter session

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, on Wednesday, defended the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2023. Shah was speaking on the third day of Parliament's winter session. He said the bills aimed at "giving rights respectfully" to deprived communities and that it was crucial to rename deprived communities in J&K as Other Backward Class.

Details on bills

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill provides for reservation in jobs and admission in professional institutions to members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other socially and educationally backward classes. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2023 seeks to increase the number of seats in the J&K Legislative Assembly from 83 to 90.

