Context

Why does this story matter?

The yatra reached Assam on January 18 from Nagaland, and it will depart from the state on Thursday. The Assam leg hasn't been without controversy. The party alleged that its leaders were attacked by BJP workers. State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah sustained injuries after a group of people allegedly attacked the yatra in Nagaon district on Sunday. The yatra is the Congress's last major public outreach campaign before this year's general elections.

Yatra

FIR comes after Congress workers-cops' clash in Guwahati

The FIR against Gandhi and others was preceded by a clash between police and Congress workers in Guwahati. The Congress claimed that it was not allowed to hold a roadshow or "padayatra" (foot march) in the main city by the police. The party had intended for the yatra to pass through central Guwahati, but officials rerouted the yatra due to security and traffic concerns. The decision led to a significant police presence at the Khanapara crossing, where scuffles broke out.

Kharge's letter

Kharge writes to Shah

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge penned a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, voicing concerns about Gandhi's safety during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. In the letter, Kharge urged Shah to intervene and ensure the Congress leader's safety during the yatra. He highlighted several instances where he believes the Assam Police failed to provide sufficient security to Gandhi, who is entitled to Z+ security.

Twitter Post

Kharge's letter to Shah

What Next?

BJP workers assaulted, manhandled Congress's social media team: Kharge

Kharge also wrote about an "outrageous attack" on the rally in Sonitpur district, where the local Superintendent of Police is CM Sarma's brother. He said that BJP workers assaulted and manhandled the Indian National Congress social media team and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh. Ramesh's car was attacked, with culprits ripping off the yatra sticker and trying to throw water on passengers inside, Kharge added.

Facts

Kharge requested intervention to ensure safety during the yatra

Kharge pointed out that none of the individuals involved in these incidents have been arrested, despite sufficient evidence. He requested Shah's intervention to ensure that Sarma and the police take the necessary steps to prevent any untoward incidents that may result in serious injury to Gandhi or other members. The yatra will enter West Bengal on Thursday.