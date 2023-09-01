Key agendas of INDIA bloc's day-2 meeting in Mumbai

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 01, 2023 | 11:10 am 2 min read

Key decisions likely at INDIA bloc's day-2 meet in Mumbai today

Leaders of around 28 different opposition political parties participated in the day-one meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in Mumbai on Thursday to chalk out a roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The opposition alliance leaders will be meeting on Friday again for day-two discussions, during which the bloc is expected to finalize some key moves!

Why does this story matter?

Notably, the INDIA bloc is an alliance of 26 opposition parties that was formed in July with the aim of unseating the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in next year's general elections. This is the third gathering of the INDIA alliance, with the first taking place in Patna in June and the second in Bengaluru in July.

Alliance leaders to discuss Lok Sabha seat sharing: Report

According to the news outlet News18, sources in the know claimed that the opposition leaders discussed the need to conduct surveys at the regional level and that the initial discussion on regional seat distribution will take place on Friday. It added that discussions over Lok Sabha seat sharing should take place at the local level, based on local combinations and strengths.

INDIA to announce coordination committee

Moreover, the alliance will announce the names of a coordination committee during the second-day meeting, for which Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has asked INDIA bloc leaders to suggest one name each from their parties, NDTV reported. Reports also claimed that there will be four sub-groups to plan the alliance's rallies, campaign, manage the data, and handle social media.

INDIA should be ready to tackle NDA's gimmicks: Nitish Kumar

On Thursday night, Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray hosted a formal dinner for the opposition alliance leaders. Reportedly, numerous leaders expressed apprehension at the meeting regarding the early elections. Meanwhile, top Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that INDIA should be ready to tackle the NDA's "gimmicks" and "surprise element strategy."

Know about NDA's meet in Mumbai

On the other hand, the NDA meeting will welcome newly inducted Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction on Friday in Mumbai. News outlet Mint reported that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and both his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Pawar, will be addressing Friday's meeting as well.

