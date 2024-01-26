Context

Why does this story matter?

In a first, the Republic Day parade will be led by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would start with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, among others to be played by these women artists. This year's parade, themed around "Viksit Bharat" and "Bharat - Loktantra Ki Matruka," will feature the participation of 13,000 special guests.

Parade schedule

PM to lead country in paying tributes to fallen heroes

The 75th Republic Day parade will start at 10:30am and go on for roughly 90 minutes. The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he will lead the country in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. After that, PM Modi and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to watch the parade.

Guest of honor

French President Macron in audience as chief guest

President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron, the guest of honor for this year's Republic Day celebrations, will then be escorted to the dais by the president's bodyguard, the senior most regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is also very special for this elite Regiment, which has completed 250 years of service since its inception in 1773. President Murmu, accompanied by French President Macron, will then take the salute at the parade.

Nari Shakti

All-women contingents to take center stage

An all-women Tri-Service contingent will be marching down the Kartavya Path for the first time. Women pilots will also enthrall the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti. The contigents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also consist of only women personnel.

Indo-France ties

Indian armed forces to showcase indigenous military hardware during parade

India's armed forces will flex its indigenous military hardware, including missiles, surveillance systems, drone jammers, vehicle-mounted mortars, and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles during the 75th Republic Day parade. A combined band and marching contingent of the French Armed Forces will also participate in Friday's parade to showcase the strong bilateral ties between France and India.

