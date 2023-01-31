India

Parliament Budget Session begins; President Murmu calls government fearless, decisive

The Budget Session of Parliament began with President Draupadi Murmu's maiden address to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

The Budget Session of the Parliament kicked off on Tuesday with President Droupadi Murmu's maiden address to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13, and the second part will be held from March 13 to April 6. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2023 following the president's address.

Why does this story matter?

The Budget Session comes a day ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2023, which will estimate the allocation of funds for state affairs.

The Opposition has cornered the government amid allegations of fraud against Adani Group and a BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi, which it has banned.

Moreover, the Opposition is expected to raise these issues, among others, in Parliament on Tuesday.

My government is pro-poor: Murmu

In her address, Murmu reiterated calls for Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliance, saying the "fearless and decisive government" was taking India ahead. She hailed India's digital network as an example before the world, adding the country was developing pilgrimage centers while simultaneously becoming a major space power too. Murmu said Garibi Hatao isn't just a slogan anymore as her government was working on permanent solutions.

'India is in a better position'

Hailing the Modi government, Murmu said, "Wherever there is political instability...those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my government took in the national interest, India is in a better position." "By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity."

Opposition to call for caste census, women's reservation bill

While the government is seeking approval on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address and the Finance Bill, the Opposition is looking to raise demands for a nationwide caste-based economic census and women's reservation bill. Separately, Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said it would call attention to the state being deprived of four lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Congress MPs miss address due to flight delay from Srinagar

Meanwhile, several Congress MPs reportedly couldn't attend Murmu's address as their flights were delayed due to bad weather in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, where they marked the completion of their pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) boycotted the president's address to protest the Bharatiya Janata Party﻿-led government's "failure on all fronts of governance."